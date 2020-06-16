The developer said it scratched the retail area on Guilford College Road in favor of a plan that "will incorporate limited street retail below living spaces on an interior road." The proposed number of apartments has been reduced from 311 to 240. A senior living community on Guilford College Road is also being considered.

Watch tonight's meeting

What: Jamestown Town Council meeting

Agenda includes: Public hearing in which commenters enter the civic center one person at a time, the parks proposal, consideration of Planned Unit Development proposal for the site of the former 467-acre historic Johnson Farm at Guilford College and Mackay roads.

To watch: The meeting will be streaming on the town's YouTube channel.