President Donald Trump demanded Monday that N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper sign off “immediately” on allowing the Republican National Convention to move forward in August with full attendance despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Trump’s tweets Monday about the RNC, planned for Charlotte, come just two days after the Mecklenberg County recorded its largest daily increase in positive cases yet. At left, Trump participates in a September briefing about Hurricane Dorian with Cooper aboard Air Force One at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock.