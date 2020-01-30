Want to go?

What: Triad Stage presents “2 Wolves and a Lamb”

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2, 4-6, 9, 11-13, 16, 18-20; 8 p.m. Feb. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22; and 2 p.m. Feb. 9, 15-16, 23

Where: The Pyrle Theatre, 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro

Tickets: Starting at $10 at the box office, by phone at 336-272-0160 or online at triadstage.org

Information: triadstage.org