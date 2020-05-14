Sen. Burr steps down as Senate Intelligence committee chairman amid federal investigation

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr resigned as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, a day after federal investigators seized his cellphone from his home and amid calls for him to also resign his Senate seat.
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., released a statement: “Senator Burr contacted me this morning to inform me of his decision to step aside as chairman of the Intelligence committee during the pendency of the investigation.”
“We agreed that this decision would be in the best interests of the committee and will be effective at the end of (today).”
Burr’s office did not respond to a Journal request for comment.
Burr told McClatchy News Service Thursday that he plans to serve out the remaining 2½ years of his term. Burr said during his 2016 campaign he would not seek re-election in 2022.
“It’s a distraction to a committee that’s extremely important to the safety and security of the American people and a distraction to the members of that committee being asked questions about me, so I tried to eliminate that,” Burr told McClatchy.
Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, said Burr’s decision to step down as chairman “is the right thing to do, and it demonstrates the seriousness of this unfolding matter.”
“The Intelligence committee has important duties that cannot appear compromised.”
The FBI’s seizure of Burr’s phone “signals that this controversy likely involves more than just a hit job from left-of-center partisans,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
Seized cellphone
Burr’s committee resignation followed reports late Wednesday that his cellphone had been seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation agents.
Calls have been renewed for the Republican from Winston-Salem to not only step down as chairman of the committee, but also the Senate, amid claims he violated the federal STOCK Act.
Congress passed the Stock Act in 2012, making it illegal for lawmakers to use inside information for financial benefit. Burr was one of three Republican senators to vote against the bill.
The cellphone seizure appears to be tied to U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into stock sales made in February by Burr and his wife, Brooke.
U.S. Senate financial disclosure documents show Richard and Brooke Burr sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of their stock holdings in 33 separate transactions on Feb. 13. The publication Roll Call listed his net worth at $1.7 million as of 2018.
The Los Angeles Times first reported Wednesday night, citing an anonymous law-enforcement source, that FBI agents came to Burr’s home in the Washington area with a search warrant for the cellphone.
The newspaper said Thursday that federal agents served an earlier warrant on Apple for information in Burr’s iCloud account. Agents used that information as evidence to obtain a search warrant from a judge for Burr’s phone.
Burr spokeswoman Caitlin Carroll declined to comment on the L.A. Times story.
Not done lightly
CNN reported March 30 that Burr is facing potential Justice and SEC probes into stock sales made Feb. 13 — a week before the stock market began its sharp coronavirus-related decline Feb. 20. CNN reported the two federal agencies contacted the FBI as part of their initial steps.
Burr attended a joint Jan. 24 Senate Health and Foreign Relations committee briefing on coronavirus that included the director of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
On March 20, Burr requested the U.S. Senate Ethics committee investigate the stock transactions.
Burr released a statement March 20 saying “I relied solely on public news reports to guide my decision regarding the sale of stocks on Feb. 13. Specifically, I closely followed CNBC’s daily health and science reporting out of its Asia bureaus at the time.
Action by the Senate Ethics committee is not as relevant now that an FBI investigation is under way, Sabato said.
“The committee very probably wouldn’t take any action until the FBI and, if necessary, the courts had finished,” Sabato said. “Burr could easily be out of office by then” considering he has pledged not to seek re-election in 2022.
Sabato said “the fact that the FBI seized Burr’s cellphone is unsettling on its face.”
“But every American deserves the presumption of innocence, so let’s wait and see whether there are actually charges filed against Burr and if so, how they are adjudicated.”
Trading patterns
For most of the past 7½ years, Burr has been a low-volume, modest-value buyer and seller of corporate stocks.
But that changed dramatically over a 14-day period from Jan. 31 to Feb. 13.
That’s when the Burrs conducted two buys and 36 sales, eight of the sells were in the $50,001 to $100,000 range. The sells included shares of three corporations in the hotel and hospitality industry.
“There’s no question it was clearly a market change in strategy” for Burr in the 2020 stock sales, said Bruce Sacerdote, a Dartmouth College economics professor who released a report in April on the STOCK Act’s impact on senators’ stock transactions.
The Burrs’ stock trades are based on quarterly and annual filings required by the act.
Overall, the stocks that the Burrs sold this year underperformed the market by 8% between the sale and March 31, according to NPR. This means the stocks performed worse than comparable stocks in the same sector.
“It’s way above his normal range for trading considering he was average two to three trades a quarter, and he does 38 in one quarter,” Sacerdote said.
Since 2013, the Burrs have bought and sold between $639,500 and $1.1 million of stock in companies that make medical devices, equipment, supplies and drugs, according to a ProPublica analysis of his financial disclosures.
“Senators are prohibited from pushing legislation in order to directly further their own financial interest, but they can own stocks in industries overseen by committees on which they sit and trade in and out of individual stocks,” ProPublica reported.
Public Citizen, a left-leaning think tank in Washington, said Richard Burr’s stock trading represents “a scandal that shouldn’t have happened” given the restrictions listed in the STOCK Act.
The group said the two federal investigations and the Senate Ethics committee “have a near impossible task: determining whether Burr traded because of what he heard on the news (legal) or what he heard in classified meetings (illegal).”
Citing the recent federal sentencing of former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., for insider trading, Public Citizen said “the STOCK Act can work.”
“But we can’t always rely on a smoking gun, like the insider trading texts that Collins sent.”
“There’s an easy solution to making sure this never happens again.
“Members of Congress shouldn’t be able to trade individual stocks at all.”
Heads up?
The Feb. 13 stock sales by the Burrs occurred six days after Burr co-wrote an op-ed piece saying America had tools in place to combat COVID-19.
The Jan. 31 to Feb. 13 trading period ended a week before the stock market entered its coronavirus-related roller coaster ride on Feb. 20.
Sacerdote said he believes Richard Burr “is arguing that these were market-driven trades, a big shift based on public information, as opposed to private information.”
“It’s actually hard to infer from the data whether Sen. Burr was trading on publicly available information and/or whether he had very fortunate timing.”
“What I am better positioned to talk about is how his trades have done in the long haul, which is very middle of the road.”
Other Burr issues
Burr has faced bipartisan criticism of his actions over the past three months. Those include:
Burr giving a stark warning about COVID-19
- at a Feb. 27 private event that he has not repeated publicly.
Burr’s comments carry significant weight in part because he is author of the federal Pandemic All-Hazards Preparedness Act of 2006.
Burr’s 2017 sale of a town house
- in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington to pharmaceutical lobbyist John Green and a business partner of Green.
The sales price was $900,000 — an amount “tens of thousands of dollars above some estimates of the property’s value by tax assessors, a real estate website and a local real estate agent,” according to the report by ProPublica, an online investigative news outlet.
“There is no evidence that Green tried to influence Burr’s actions as a senator or discussed any legislation with him specifically,” ProPublica said.
But if the town house was sold for more than fair market value, the transaction could be considered as a gift from a lobbyist, which typically would not be allowed under U.S. Senate ethics rules.
Even if a gift is allowed, it typically must be publicly disclosed.
Burr’s brother-in-law sold a significant share of stocks
- on the same day — Feb. 13 — that Burr and his wife conducted 33 sell transactions.
According to a federal Public Financial Disclosure Act filing, Gerald Fauth sold six stocks valued between $97,006 and $280,000.
