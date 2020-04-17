RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper responded Friday to President Donald Trump’s plan to reopen the economy by stressing that North Carolina needs the federal government’s help obtaining supplies to ramp up COVID-19 testing.
Officials with the N.C. Department of Commerce also said Friday that the state was tripling the staff handing unemployment claims as the state faces a crush of hundreds of thousands requests. And an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at a North Carolina prison grew to more than 250 inmates.
Trump told governors Thursday that restrictions could be eased to allow businesses to reopen in the coming weeks in areas that have extensive testing and a decline in cases.
At a news briefing Friday, Cooper, a Democrat, said states need the federal government’s help obtaining supplies to expand testing to levels needed to decide on easing business restrictions.
“I and other governors around the country have been clear. We still need assistance with testing supplies and personal protective equipment,” he told reporters. “The president has left the responsibility to me as governor to make decisions about how and when we ease restrictions. I accept that, but when governors are faced with global supply chain breakdowns when it comes to supplies and equipment, the federal government must help more.”
Cooper said Friday that more than 73,000 coronavirus tests have been performed by public and private labs around the state, but testing still needs to increase to allow him to evaluate when restrictions can be eased.
State health officials reported more than 5,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up by about 400 since the previous day. The state said about 150 people have died and more than 400 are currently hospitalized.
State and federal corrections officials are also fighting outbreaks at prisons in North Carolina. State prisons Commissioner Todd Ishee said during a media briefing that 259 inmates had tested positive as of Friday afternoon at Neuse Correctional Institution, a state prison in Goldsboro. He said none currently require hospitalization and that 98% of those testing positive were asymptomatic. All 700 inmates have been tested but some test results are pending. Those who test positive are being separated from inmates who don’t have the virus, and additional medical and security staff are being sent to assist at the facility. Ishee said no coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at any state prisons.
Meanwhile, the federal Board of Prisons reported that more than 50 inmates and 25 staff have tested positive for the virus at the medium-security federal correctional institution in Butner, making it among the largest outbreaks in the federal system. Another 14 inmates have tested positive at the nearby low-security prison in Butner, and the two facilities have a combined four deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.