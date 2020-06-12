Nearly 200 people peacefully protested Friday through downtown Winston-Salem, loudly demanding an end to deadly police violence against black people.
Friday’s demonstration was the 11th in the city after the May 25 death of George Floyd who died after a Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
Protesters in the Promise to the People Rally walked two miles on roads such as West Sixth Street, Trade Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Cherry Street and West Fourth Street. Winston-Salem police officers blocked streets to protect demonstrators as they marched.
After protesters finished their march, four senior Winston-Salem police administrators, including Chief Catrina Thompson, told them that black lives matter to the Winston-Salem Police Department as well.
Most protesters wore masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they didn’t maintain social-distancing guidelines as they marched, knelt and sat on city streets.
Nathaniel Spruill of Winston-Salem, one of the protest organizers, led demonstrators in several chants as they walked.
“We need to know that Black Lives Matter to our police,” Spruill said to the protesters as they began their journey. “We want to yell that tonight through the city.”
The demonstrators then responded to Spruill’s request. Spruill repeatedly chanted, “We need to know,” and the protesters replied, “that black lives matter to police.”
The demonstrators also chanted, “No justice. No peace. No racist police,” “Say his name, George Floyd,” “Say her name, Breonna Taylor,” Hands up, Don’t Shoot,” “Get your knee off my neck” and “What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now.”
Floyd, 46, who lived in Minneapolis, died 19 days ago, touching off protests in many U.S. cities and around the world. The now-fired officer police officers, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder, among other offenses, and three other police officers at the scene, who also were fired, have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Floyd’s funeral was held Thursday in Houston.
Taylor, 26, and her boyfriend were in bed in Louisville, Ky., when three armed police detectives knocked down their front door three months ago. Gunfire erupted, killing Taylor, a black woman.
The protesters carried signs such as “8:46 I Can’t Breathe,” “Silence is Violence,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Indict the System,” “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter” and “Capitalism Requires Inequality.”
The demonstrators stopped and knelt on Cherry Street near its intersection with West Eighth Street, next to the Burke Public Safety Center.
That’s when Hannah Phoenix of Winston-Salem read her message to police officers everywhere in the country.
“Who do you call when the murderers wear badges?” Phoenix asked. “And when children go from cute to being a threat. We will not allow a generation to become a victim of police brutality.
“How can we help you if we are afraid of you,” Phoenix said. “You come to our neighborhoods looking for trouble.
“Do you see black and see danger?” Phoenix said. “I look at blue and white, and I see pain. We need your protection.”
The marchers then walked south on Cherry Street, turned left onto Fourth Street and left again on Trade Street.
They also knelt at on Trade Street next to the Campbell Transportation Center.
Calvin Peña, a protest organizer, told the demonstrators to maintain their commitment.
“It is our duty to fight,” Peña said. “It’s our duty to win.”
The protesters again shouted “Black Lives Matter,” as they walked down Trade Street to Sixth Street.
The march ended in the 100 block of Sixth Street where several organizers spoke to the crowd.
Sara Hines, a protest organizer, said she realized that everyone doesn’t agree that demonstrators should risk their safety with public protests.
Hines, a mother of three children and grandmother of three children, said she understood their fear because “we will live in scary times.”
However, Hines and other protesters will not be silenced because they are committed to ending police violence against people of color, she said.
“Our voices are making changes,” Hines said. “We are making ripples.”
Josue Jean Baptiste, a protest organizer and a teacher at Clemmons Middle School, asked the demonstrators to hold their breath for one minute. Most complied as he timed their activity.
After one minute elapsed, Baptiste said, “That was one minute of pain to feel the pain that he (Floyd) felt. It hurts to feel it.”
Police violence is endangering minorities communities worldwide, Baptiste said.
Thompson, the city’s police chief, told the protesters that Winston-Salem police know that black lives matter.
“I work for you and that’s my job,” Thompson said.
Thompson and Assistant Chief William Penn told the crowd they were among police officials in Raeford who greeted George Floyd’s family on June 5 for Floyd’s memorial service.
“That’s a moment in my career that I will never forget,” Thompson said.
