In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, photo Tarana Burke, founder and leader of the #MeToo movement, gestures as she speaks during an interview, in New York. Burke is using the second anniversary of the movement to launch a new effort intended to mobilize voters heading into the 2020 election. The new hashtag #MeTooVoter was unveiled Tuesday, Oct. 15 on the same day as the fourth Democratic presidential debate and reflects a frustration among activists that issues of sexual violence and harassment have largely been absent from the debate stage and campaign trail. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)