Man shot at apartment complex
Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that injured a 33-year-old man Tuesday night at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Salem Valley Road, Winston-Salem police Lt. Greg Dorn said early Wednesday.
Police responded to the apartment complex about 8:55 p.m. and found the man, Dorn said.
The man, whose identity has not been released by police, was shot in the torso and the arm, Dorn said.
His injuries are not life-threatening.
There is no suspect information at this time, Dorn said, and police are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem is also on Facebook.
Lee O. Sanderlin
Candidates: Gun laws need work
CHARLOTTE — The two main candidates in the country’s only still-undecided congressional district debated Wednesday how to tackle gun violence and expand affordable health insurance coverage.
North Carolina Democrat Dan McCready and Republican Dan Bishop agreed that additional action is needed to tackle mass shootings across the country, including one at Charlotte’s public university campus in April that killed two and wounded four.
McCready, Bishop and two other candidates are facing a special election on Sept. 10 to fill the 9th Congressional District seat that has been vacant after incidents of ballot fraud was discovered in last year’s race.
Bishop said he is willing to at least debate limiting high-powered weaponry and passing “red-flag laws.”
Those laws would allow someone’s guns to be seized, at least temporarily, if concerns are raised that they pose an imminent danger.
McCready said he “absolutely” wants red-flag laws, which he said Americans across the political spectrum support. The former Marine Corps officer said he also would require everyone buying guns to undergo background checks, eliminating a loophole that currently requires the checks for purchases at stores but not private sales.
