RALEIGH — The North Carolina General Assembly postponed on Thursday government oversight committee meetings and cancelled student tours for at least three weeks as precautionary measures against coronavirus.
Top staff for legislative leaders released directives that should lessen foot traffic dramatically at the Legislative Building complex through the end of March.
Committee meetings and school group visits will be discontinued until April 1 at the earliest, while legislative assistants or other employees can work from home during a similar period if there’s agreement with lawmakers or supervisors.
“The work of the people does not stop or end during a crisis, and the General Assembly will remain operational throughout this period,” Senate leader Phil Berger said in an emailed statement.
Additional guidance will be provided as April 1 approaches to determine whether the restrictions should remain in place. The April 28 start of the annual General Assembly session remains unchanged, Berger added.
Gov. Roy Cooper said on Thursday his administration is assembling recommendations now for state and federal financial assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.