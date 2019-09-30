HIGH POINT — Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are the top three picks at this point of potential Democratic primary voters.
A High Point University Poll published Monday found that 31 percent of self-identified Democrats would support Biden if a primary election were held today. Twenty percent would vote for Sanders, and 15 percent would back Warren.
Nine percent of Democrats are undecided, which polled higher than Sen. Kamala Harris (6 percent), Sen. Cory Booker (4 percent) and the rest of the crowded field.
Biden also had the highest favorability rating among Democrats, according to the HPU Poll, with a 70 percent score. Sanders (61 percent favorable), Warren (53 percent) and Harris (46 percent) trailed.
But Democrats appear to be still making up their minds about who they might support. Only 41 percent said they had given "a lot" of thought to the Democratic candidates while 36 percent said they had paid "some" attention to the race.
The HPU Poll results differ a bit from national polling. The Real Clear Politics website, which averages the Democratic presidential nomination polling from across the country, found that Biden also leads national surveys with support from about 28 percent of Democrats. But Warren is running second nationally with support from about 21 percent of Democrats, followed by Sanders at 17.5 percent.
North Carolina's primary elections will be held March 3, about two months earlier than usual. That's the date of the so-called Super Tuesday primary, and North Carolina will be one of 15 states to hold elections on that date.
The HPU Poll that came out Monday was conducted between Sept. 13-19 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 6.4 percent. The opinions of 348 self-identified N.C. Democrats were drawn from a phone and online survey of 1,030 North Carolina adults. For more details about Monday's survey, click here.
