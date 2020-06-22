GREENSBORO — Unity was the goal of a Juneteenth celebration held in LeBauer Park on Sunday afternoon.
Organizer Makail Brooks, 23, postponed the event until Father’s Day due to a chance for storms Friday. At Sunday’s rescheduled event, Brooks said his hope was to “bring the community together” and “bring some recognition to this wonderful holiday and why we celebrate it.”
Juneteenth commemorates the official end of slavery in the United States. The Emancipation Proclamation was signed and granted slaves their freedom over two years earlier, but it took until June 19, 1865, until the last of the slaves in Texas were proclaimed free.
Attendees of the Juneteenth celebration socialized on the lawn while listening to music and speeches. Brooks said several vendors and food trucks originally planned for the event were unable to attend on the new date, but a handful of vendors still set up around the park, some selling “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe” shirts.
A voter registration tent encouraged passers-by to register.
“(Voting) is the first step to creating change,” Brooks said Sunday evening in an interview. “The power is right here in your own community. It starts with local elections.”
Brooks, who recently returned to Greensboro after living in Germany for three years, said the Juneteenth rally was his first time organizing an event. He said he felt compelled to make Juneteenth a celebration in Greensboro after seeing the progress made through protests across the nation over the past month.
“We’ve seen (protesting) before, but this time it feels really different,” Brooks said. “We’re really going somewhere now. We’re getting to that next step with the new generation.”
Noting the celebratory nature of the rally, the Rev. Richard Hughes of St. James Presbyterian Church encouraged everyone to “keep in mind what we’re really here for” before leading the prayer.
“It’s not just a celebration,” Hughes said. “It should also serve as a means of inspiration to go out there and make freedom become a reality. We can’t be free as long as blacks are 13% of the population but yet control only 2.6 percent of this country’s wealth.
“I love Juneteenth, but we have to start creating a society that makes the real essence of Juneteenth — freedom — become a reality.”
Local community organizer April Parker announced that Juneteenth was declared an official holiday in the city of Greensboro on June 2. The vote was unanimous, Parker said.
Speaking before the crowd, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the city knows there is still progress to be made, but added, “Greensboro, we do hear everyone. We know that we have our work to do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.