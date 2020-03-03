capitol photo (copy)

The N.C. Capitol in Raleigh

Both Gov. Roy Cooper and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest are running for their party nominations for governor on Super Tuesday.

Fifteen candidates are running for the Democratic or Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in the hopes of succeeding Forest, including Republican schools chief Mark Johnson.

Cooper, Forest need to win their primaries Tuesday for them to meet in a showdown for governor

Cooper faces low-key opposition in the primary from Democratic challenger Ernest Reeves of Greenville, and Forest is being challenged by state Rep. Holly Grange of Wilmington for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.

Read more about the races and candidates here.

- The Associated Press

