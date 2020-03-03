Both Gov. Roy Cooper and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest are running for their party nominations for governor on Super Tuesday.
Fifteen candidates are running for the Democratic or Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in the hopes of succeeding Forest, including Republican schools chief Mark Johnson.
Cooper faces low-key opposition in the primary from Democratic challenger Ernest Reeves of Greenville, and Forest is being challenged by state Rep. Holly Grange of Wilmington for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.
Read more about the races and candidates here.
- The Associated Press
