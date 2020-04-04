You are the owner of this article.
From pizzas to patrol

Deputy Madison Norwood

Deputy Madison Norwood with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, stands for a portrait on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. 

Decades ago, people said we’d all be driving flying cars by now, which would be pretty cool for Forsyth County Sheriff’s Deputy Madison Norwood.

Well, Norwood’s cruiser still sits on four wheels and he’s wearing a surgical mask to 911 calls on top of that.

“This is new age in a counter culture sense,” Norwood said.

This is life three weeks into a pandemic. Everything is different now because almost everything is supposed to be done at a six-foot distance from other people, but how do you arrest someone from six feet away?

“It’s been different, the way we’re handling calls,” he said.

Deputies aren’t getting near people unless they really, really have to. Not that Norwood is seeing masses of people on patrol with the state being ordered to stay home.

“It’s almost like one of those western ghost towns,” he said.

To his boss, the sheriff, the 22-year-old Norwood stressed he isn’t bored on the job. He’s just finding new ways to manage his time. It was just a little more than two years ago he worked as a pizza restaurant.

Admittedly, Norwood’s new job is much more stressful than making pizza, and dealing with people who may or may not have coronavirus makes things a little more complicated. The other day, a suspect coughed on him, saying they had COVID-19. They didn’t actually, but the thought is scary.

“It’s all like a big bucket of water being dumped on us,” he said.

Norwood lives with his parents, and the last thing he wants to do is catch a respiratory virus and take it home. Every night he takes his boots off at the door, changes clothes before he gets home and washes his uniform, twice.

When he’s not working and things are normal, Norwood likes to hang out with his friends, maybe go to the YMCA. All of that’s on hold, or in the Y’s case mandated closed by the government, so now he’s just going to steer clear of people.

That doesn’t mean he hasn’t found the good in all of this. People are video chatting and calling one another. They are still finding ways to stay connected.

“If a disease can make it from China all the way across the world, then love can make it from here to everywhere else.”

