GREENSBORO — The Guilford College Bryan Series has added two more virtual events to its next season, and UNCG says it will postpone its upcoming year-long concert and lecture series.
The Bryan Series announced Tuesday that professor and scholar Peniel Joseph will speak Oct. 20 and political commentators John Avlon and Margaret Hoover will speak Nov. 12. Both events will be online and available to Bryan Series subscribers.
Joseph is a professor of public affairs and history at The University of Texas at Austin. He’s the founder of the university’s Center for the Study of Race and Democracy and has written books on Black power and activists Stokely Carmichael. The college said he’ll talk about his latest book, published in March, entitled “The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.”
Avlon is a senior political analyst at CNN and was editor-in-chief and managing director of The Daily Beast news and opinion website from 2013 to 2018. Hoover is a conservative political commentator, great-granddaughter of President Herbert Hoover and host of the PBS ishow “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover,” which traces its origins back to William F. Buckley. The married couple is scheduled to dissect the November elections, which are scheduled for the week before they speak.
They’ll be joined by moderator Mark Updegrove, a presidential historian and the president and CEO of the Lyndon Baines Johnson Foundation in Texas. Updegrove attended Guilford College in the early 1980s and moderated the Bryan Series event in November featuring historian Doris Kearns Goodwin.
The two new events round out the Bryan Series’ 2020-21 season, which starts Sept. 17 with a online talk by political pollster Harrison Hickman.
Three more in-person events for the 2020-21 season will be held at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, the new home of the Bryan Series. Scheduled appearances are by foreign affairs expert Ian Bremmer on Jan. 14, photographer and marine biologist Paul Nicklen on Feb. 16 and Theresa May, former British prime minister, on March 18.
Current subscribers can renew their season tickets now. New season subscriptions will go on sale this summer.
The Bryan Series previously announced that two events postponed from the 2019-20 season have been rescheduled for early next year. Actress Sally Field will speak Feb. 2, and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Colson Whitehead will speak April 12. Both events will be held at the Tanger Center. The Bryan Series will honor tickets previously sold for both events.
UNCG, meanwhile, announced Monday that it has postponed the 2020-21 season of the UNC Greensboro Concert and Lecture Series.
The university said it has rescheduled a talk by Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis to Aug. 28, 2021.
UNCG said it’s working to reschedule five other scheduled events for 2021-22. Speakers and performers who had been slated to appear in 2020-21 included author Margaret Atwood, Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O’Hara and cellist and singer/songwriter Shana Tucker.
