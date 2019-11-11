Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospital again
ATLANTA — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital on Monday evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, his spokeswoman said.
The procedure is scheduled for this morning at Emory University Hospital, Deanna Congileo said in a statement.
Carter has fallen at least three times this year, and the first incident in the spring required hip replacement surgery. He traveled to Nashville, Tenn., and helped build a Habitat for Humanity home after getting 14 stitches following a fall on Oct. 6. And he was briefly hospitalized after fracturing his pelvis on Oct. 21. He received a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 but survived and has since said he is cancer-free.
Former Mass. governor mulling run for White House
WASHINGTON — Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is considering making a late run for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to two people with knowledge of his deliberations, underscoring some Democrats’ deep uncertainty about the party’s current crop of contenders.
Patrick, a close friend and ally of former President Barack Obama, ruled out a presidential bid earlier this year but has since been talking with Democratic operatives and donors about launching a campaign. He has not made a final decision on whether to run, but he is expected to do so quickly, given fast-approaching deadlines to get on the ballot in key states.
Patrick is the second Democrat to weigh jumping into the race at this late juncture, less than three months before the kickoff Iowa caucuses. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is also reconsidering a run, citing concerns about the current Democratic frontrunners’ ability to defeat President Donald Trump. Bloomberg is expected to make a final decision on his 2020 prospects within days.
WASHINGTON — Rep. Peter King, a moderate Republican who has represented a Long Island congressional district for nearly 30 years, announced Monday he won't seek reelection, enhancing Democrats' chances to grab yet another suburban House seat as they defend their majority in 2020.
The decision comes days after voters flocked to Democratic candidates in state elections in Kentucky and Virginia, underscoring Republican vulnerability in a suburban revolt against President Donald Trump.
Trump Jr. talk marked by anger over no Q&A
LOS ANGELES — Donald Trump Jr.’s appearance Sunday at a university to talk about his new book on liberals and free speech was marked by an argument between him and the audience over why he would not take questions, the Guardian newspaper reported .
Members of the audience of about 450 people at the University of California, Los Angeles, were angry that Trump and his girlfriend, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, declined to take questions because of time constraints, the Guardian reported. Trump was at UCLA to promote his new book “Triggered: How The Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”
After initially being greeted with shouts of “USA! USA!” members of the audience eventually turned to louder, openly hostile chants of “Q and A! Q and A!” after they were told he would not take questions.
SpaceX launches 60 more mini satellites
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched 60 mini satellites Monday, the second batch of an orbiting network meant to provide global internet coverage.
The Falcon rocket blasted into the morning sky, marking the unprecedented fourth flight of a booster for SpaceX. The compact flat-panel satellites — just 575 pounds each — will join 60 launched in May.
SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk wants to put thousands of these Starlink satellites in orbit, to offer high-speed internet service everywhere. He plans to start service next year in the northern U.S. and Canada, with global coverage for populated areas after 24 launches.
Police: Missing teen suffered life-threatening wound
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Blood evidence in the vehicle belonging to UFC heavyweight Walt Harris’ missing stepdaughter shows she suffered “a life-threatening injury,” police records show.
An Auburn, Ala., police charging document released after the arrest of Ibraheem Yazeed on Friday says a state lab determined the evidence matched Aniah Blanchard, news outlets reported.
Blanchard, 19, was reported missing on Oct. 24 and was last seen at a convenience store in Auburn while Yazeed was there. The charging document says a witness identified Yazeed, 29, as the man he saw force Blanchard into a car. It’s unclear if her car was the one that was later found abandoned.
Yazeed was arrested Friday in Florida and charged with first-degree kidnapping. He waived his extradition hearing that same day.
Hong Kong police shoot protester, man set on fire
HONG KONG — Following a day of violence in which one person was shot by police and another set on fire, Hong Kong’s leader pledged Monday to “spare no effort” to halt anti-government protests that have wracked the city for more than five months. The comments by Carrie Lam are likely to fuel speculation that harsher legal and police measures may be in the works.
