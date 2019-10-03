Wife of crash victim says she had ‘really bad feeling’
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — The wife of a man who died in a B-17 bomber crash in Connecticut said Thursday she had “a really bad feeling” the vintage plane was going down as it returned after just 10 minutes in the air.
Debra Riddell said her husband, 59-year-old Robert Riddell of East Granby, Conn., texted her shortly into the trip that the plane was heading back and the 10 passengers had been told to return to their seats and strap themselves in. When she asked why, he answered, “turbulence.”
“As soon as it fell behind the hanger, I just had this really bad feeling in the pit of my stomach,” she told reporters. “I just sensed that that plane was going to go down. I knew it. I was certain of it.”
Riddell then heard a “really, really loud sound” followed by a huge fire ball and billowing black smoke.
“I knew that plane went down. I couldn’t believe it. I was just stunned,” she said.
Debra Riddell said she found herself shaking and crying with a friend, wedged in a corner outside the building at Bradley International Airport where they had waited moments before with Robert Riddell for his $450 bucket list trip on the B-17.
Pope names anti-Mafia prosecutor as scandal swirls
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Thursday named one of Italy’s leading anti-Mafia prosecutors as president of the Vatican’s criminal tribunal, just as a new scandal erupted over alleged financial wrongdoing in the heart of the Holy See.
The appointment of Giuseppe Pignatone came two days after Vatican police raided the Apostolic Palace and seized documents and computers from the secretariat of state.
Trump tweet of Nickelback video aimed at Biden removed
NEW YORK — Twitter and YouTube have removed a video from President Donald Trump that featured an edited Nickelback music video clip that took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden.
Both a Twitter post and a YouTube upload were blocked because of copyright complaints. The video featured a doctored version of the band’s 2005 music video “Photograph,” showing singer Chad Kroeger holding a photo of Biden, his son, a Ukrainian gas executive and another man.
Trump’s tweet came as the president has repeatedly criticized Democrats for launching an impeachment inquiry into his July telephone call with Ukraine’s president in which Trump pressed for an investigation of his Democratic rival Biden and his son.
A Twitter spokeswoman said Thursday the company responded “to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.”
After Twitter acted, the White House uploaded the same video to YouTube on Thursday morning, suggesting it had produced the digital attack on Biden. By Thursday afternoon the YouTube post was blocked.
Stuck moose needs stairs to escape home’s pool
BEDFORD, N.H. — A young moose that got stuck in a New Hampshire swimming pool has been successfully coaxed out. New Hampshire Fish and Game Department biologists and conservation officers were called to a Bedford home Tuesday to help remove the young bull.
He was in the water for several hours.
Officers say he was unable to get himself out of the pool, so they put in a set of wooden steps.
Iraqi protesters defy curfew as violence leaves 33 dead
BAGHDAD — Anti-government demonstrators defied an around-the-clock curfew in Baghdad and other cities Thursday as Iraqi security forces used live ammunition and tear gas during a third day of unrest that has left 33 people dead, most of them protesters. Authorities cut internet access in much of Iraq since late Wednesday in a desperate move to curb the rallies.
