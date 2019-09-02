Wife says Hart ‘going to be fine’ after crash
NEW YORK — Comic actor Kevin Hart’s wife says he’s “going to be just fine” following a weekend car crash that left him with a major back injury.
Eniko Hart was questioned by a TMZ reporter while visiting him at the hospital Monday. She gave no details beyond that assurance, and the actor’s press representatives did not immediately return messages.
Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off a highway above Malibu in the early morning hours of Sunday. It rolled down an embankment, after police said the driver lost control.
The 40-year-old Hart and the car’s driver, Jared Black, both had back injuries. Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.
‘Destructive devices’ found near route
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Authorities canceled a New Jersey Labor Day parade that the governor was supposed to attend Monday because “destructive devices” were found near the parade route.
Thomas Kaiser, 55, of South Plainfield, was charged with two counts of possession of a destructive device for an unlawful purpose, with additional charges expected, Middlesex County prosecutors and local police said.
Authorities said a suspicious package was left at Donovan’s Reef bar in Sea Bright. That prompted an investigation Sunday that led to Kaiser’s home, and other devices were found near the residence, authorities said.
Since the home is located near the start of the South Plainfield Labor Day parade, the event was canceled “out of an abundance of caution and due to the potential threat to the community,” police said.
Catholic school pulls ‘Harry Potter’ books
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Catholic school in Tennessee has removed the Harry Potter books from its library after the school’s priest decided they could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits.
In an email obtained by The Tennessean , the Rev. Dan Reehil of Nashville’s St. Edward Catholic School said he consulted exorcists in the U.S. and Rome who recommended removing the books.
Reehil wrote, “The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text.”
Catholic Diocese of Nashville superintendent Rebecca Hammel said Reehil has the final say at his school.
Hammel said she thinks the books by J.K. Rowling are still on the shelves of other libraries in the diocese.
Taliban attack Kabul amid deal negotiation
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban claimed responsibility for a large explosion in the Afghan capital Monday night, just hours after a U.S. envoy briefed the Afghan government on an agreement “in principle” with the insurgent group that would see 5,000 U.S. troops leave the country within five months.
Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahmi said at least five civilians were killed and around 50 wounded, but said the toll could still rise because a number of homes were destroyed. He confirmed that the target of the blast was the Green Village compound, which houses several international organizations and guesthouses. The explosion sent a plume of smoke into the night sky.
Another interior ministry official, Bahar Maher, told the local TOLO news channel that the blast was caused by a car bomb.
“It was a horrifying explosion,” a witness, Wali Jan, said. One hospital director, Dr. Nezamuddin Jalil, said the wounded included women and children. Associated Press video showed bloodied people streaming into a local hospital.
The Green Village, home to many foreigners and heavily guarded by Afghan forces and private security guards, has been a frequent target.
The compound was hit by a suicide car bomber in January who killed at least four people and wounded scores. That blast occurred when the U.S. envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, was visiting the capital to brief the Afghan government on his negotiations with the Taliban on ending America’s longest war.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.