Report: U.S. misled public on progress in Afghanistan war
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government across three White House administrations misled the public about failures in the Afghanistan war, according to thousands of pages of documents obtained by The Washington Post.
The documents reveal deep frustrations about America’s conduct of the Afghanistan war, the struggles to develop an effective Afghan fighting force and persistent failures to defeat the Taliban and combat corruption throughout the government.
“We were devoid of a fundamental understanding of Afghanistan — we didn’t know what we were doing,” Douglas Lute, a three-star Army general who served as the White House’s Afghan war czar during the Bush and Obama administrations, told government interviewers in 2015.
Chile military plane with 38 is missing on way to Antarctica
SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile’s air force said it lost radio contact with a transport plane carrying 38 people on a flight Monday evening to the country’s base in Antarctica.
The plane carried 17 crew members and 21 passengers. The personnel were to check on a floating fuel supply line and other equipment at the Chilean base.
Ukraine to revive peace process amid little progress
PARIS — The presidents of Ukraine and Russia agreed Monday to revive the peace process on the bloody separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine and exchange all their prisoners, but they failed to resolve crucial issues such as a timeline on local elections and control of the borders in the region.
At the first meeting between new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the two failed to find a compromise to bring an end to the 5-year-old war that has killed 14,000 people, emboldened the Kremlin and reshaped European geopolitics.
But they did agree to try again in four months, said French President Emmanuel Macron, who mediated the talks along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and called them “fruitful” in that it brought four leaders together.
