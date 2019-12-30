AP: Trump ally may have broken Venezuela sanctions
MIAMI — Erik Prince, a major Republican donor and founder of controversial security firm Blackwater, has been referred to the U.S. Treasury Department for possible sanctions violations tied to his recent trip to Venezuela for a meeting with a top aide of President Nicolas Maduro, two senior U.S. officials said.
There’s no indication that Prince, whose sister is Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, will be sanctioned for the meeting last month in Caracas with Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.
But the fact the visit was flagged underscores the concern of officials in the Trump administration over what appeared to be anunauthorized diplomatic outreach to Maduro. This, as support for opposition leader Juan Guaidó inside Venezuela — if not Washington — appears to be waning.
The U.S. officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
Little has been revealed about Prince’s surprise trip to Caracas last month. But the mere presence in Venezuela of a businessman with longstanding ties to the U.S. national security establishment prompted questions about whether he was there to open a secret back channel to Maduro on behalf of the Trump administration, something the State Department has strenuously denied.
Doctors: Sanders fit enough for presidency
Bernie Sanders suffered “modest heart muscle damage” during his recent heart attack but has since recovered well and is fit enough for the rigors of the presidential campaign trail and the White House should he win it, according to letters released Monday by his primary care physician and two cardiologists.
The 78-year-old Vermont senator is the oldest candidate in the 2020 presidential race and had vowed to release detailed medical records by the end of the year. His campaign did so the day before New Year’s Eve, and the letters provide the most detail it has given to date showing that Sanders received prompt treatment to reopen his clogged artery with stents following his heart attack, which occurred while he campaigned in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.
After a first heart attack, standard questions include the likelihood of another and whether the heart’s muscle was damaged badly enough to trigger later heart failure.
Report: Cadets’ Nazi salute probe ends
CHARLESTON, W. Va. — Correction officer trainees in West Virginia regularly gave the Nazi salute “as a sign of respect” for their instructor in the weeks prior to the release of a photo of the cadets with arms raised that triggered widespread outrage, state investigators said in a report Monday.
That conclusion is part of a three-page executive summary released Monday detailing the state’s inquiry into the controversial image.
The summary determined that an unnamed number of trainees in Academy Class 18 began using the hand gesture in the second or third week of training “as a sign of respect” for their correctional academy instructor, Karrie Byrd. Other classmates then began using the gesture.
The executive summary does not mention the word “Nazi” but only refers to the cadets’ action as the “hand gesture.” The cadets’ faces were blurred by the state when it released the photo.
“Several cadets recognized it for its historical implications and refused to go along with the class,” the report read. “Others who knew the implications of the gesture felt pressure to fit in and joined in. Some of these class members voiced their concerns to classmates.”
