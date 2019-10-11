FILE — In this Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Republicans and Democrats don’t agree on health care, immigration or taxing the rich. But one subject draws critics from both parties: Big Tech. Trump has been uneven in his criticisms. Amazon has been a frequent target, though that is due in part to CEO Jeff Bezos’s ownership of The Washington Post. He’s met with Zuckerberg privately, but he’s also tweeted that “Facebook was always anti-Trump” and accused it of colluding with the news media against him. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)