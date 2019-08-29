GREENSBORO — On his second visit to the city since spring, Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, which is dedicated to one of the pivotal moments in the country's struggle for equality.
After a private tour, O'Rourke spoke briefly to the media, reiterating his stance on stronger gun control, calling President Donald Trump "dangerous for America" and reassuring supporters he won't drop out of the race, despite fluctuating poll numbers.
"I'm in this race until the end," O'Rourke said.
The former Texas congressman called his visit to the museum "inspiring," saying the lessons there are a much-needed salve for the country's problems.
The museum is in the footprint of the old Woolworth Department Store building downtown, where four N.C. A&T freshmen sat down at the then-segregated lunch counter on Feb. 1, 1960, and started a sit-in movement which the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., credited with giving a second wind to the fight for civil rights. A section of the counter has long been a part of the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.
"He asked thoughtful questions and took notes," museum CEO John Swaine said of the visit, as O'Rourke thanked tour guides nearby.
Earlier, O'Rourke called the four A&T students who made history by name — Joseph McNeil, Jibreel Khazan (formerly Ezell Blair Jr.), the late David Richmond and the late Franklin McCain — and referenced what he called their heroism at the lunch counter.
"If we ever needed inspiration, it's right now," O'Rourke said.
He said the four young men and those who joined them changed the consciousness of the country.
"I wanted to better understand the leaders of the civil rights movement, the people who forced change after decades of what looked to be an intractable problem, " O'Rourke said.
"I think about all the intractable problems that we seem to face right now— whether it is the continuing challenge of civil rights or equality or equity," O'Rourke said. "To learn and be inspired by this leadership is fundamental to our ability to meet these challenges we have today."
He said he's spending more time talking about race "because it's such a dominant feature of President Trump's administration."
"The way that he has described Muslims as a threat to this country," O'Rourke explained. "The way that he asked four members of Congress — all women of color — to go back to their country or to elevate klansmen by calling them 'very fine people.'"
"It's also changing us."
The Trump Victory organization disagrees with that assessment.
"North Carolina voters will see through Beto O’Rourke’s use of national tragedies to score political points," Samantha Cotten, the group's regional communications director, said in an email earlier today.
O'Rourke left the museum for A&T, where he was scheduled to meet with students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.