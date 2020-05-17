Police probe blast at hash oil plant
LOS ANGELES — Police and fire investigators launched a criminal probe Sunday into the cause of an explosion at a hash oil manufacturer in downtown Los Angeles that sent firefighters running for their lives.
Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s major crimes division were working with the city Fire Department’s arson investigators to determine what might have sparked the blast that shot a ball of flames out of the building Saturday night and scorched a fire truck across the street, police spokesman Josh Rubenstein said.
The blast injured a dozen firefighters including some who ran out onto sidewalks, where they tore off their burning protective equipment, officials said.
Zoom investigates online outages
WASHINGTON — Video conferencing service Zoom said Sunday that it was investigating the cause of outages that apparently affected some users’ ability to host and join meetings.
Zoom, which has become a staple during the coronavirus pandemic because it allows people to meet online rather than in person, said the problems seemed to affect a limited number of users.
Several churches in the U.S. were affected by the outages, with some migrating to YouTube or Facebook or rescheduling services. Also Zoom issues meant British government officials were not able to take live questions from journalists during their daily press briefing and had to resort to reading out written questions off a screen.
Judge rejects Shkreli’s request for release
NEW YORK — A judge rejected the request of convicted pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli to be let out of prison to research a coronavirus treatment, noting that probation officials viewed that claim as the type of “delusional self-aggrandizing behavior” that led to his conviction.
U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto said in a nine-page ruling that the man known as the “Pharma Bro” failed to demonstrate extraordinary and compelling factors that would require his release under home confinement rules designed to move vulnerable inmates out of institutions during the pandemic.
The Associated Press
