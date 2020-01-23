Standings

MEN

ACC

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Louisville 7 1 .875 16 3 .842

Florida St. 6 1 .857 16 2 .889

Duke 6 2 .750 16 3 .842

NC State 5 3 .625 14 5 .737

Va Tech 5 3 .625 14 5 .737

Syracuse 5 3 .625 12 7 .632

Pittsburgh 4 4 .500 13 6 .684

Virginia 4 4 .500 12 6 .667

Clemson 4 4 .500 10 8 .556

Bstn College 3 5 .375 9 10 .474

Georgia Tech 3 6 .333 8 11 .421

Notre Dame 2 5 .286 11 7 .611

Miami 2 6 .250 10 8 .556

Wake Forest 2 6 .250 9 9 .500

N. Carolina 1 6 .143 8 10 .444

Wednesday’s results

Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 64

Syracuse 84, Notre Dame 82

Virginia Tech 79, North Carolina 77, 2OT

Pittsburgh 74, Boston College 72

Saturday’s games

Miami at North Carolina, Noon

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, Noon

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville, 2 p.m.

NC State at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida St., 8 p.m.

SUN BELT

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

UALR 8 2 .800 14 7 .667

Georgia St. 6 3 .667 13 7 .650

Ga Southern 6 3 .667 12 8 .600

Arkansas St. 6 4 .600 14 7 .667

Texas State 5 4 .556 12 8 .600

S. Alabama 5 5 .500 12 9 .571

Cstl Carolina 4 5 .444 11 9 .550

App State 4 5 .444 10 10 .500

UT-Arlington 4 5 .444 8 12 .400

Troy 4 6 .400 8 13 .381

La-Lafayette 2 7 .222 7 13 .350

La-Monroe 2 7 .222 6 12 .333

Wednesday’s results

UALR 81, Troy 63

Thursday’s result

Arkansas St. 75, South Alabama 71

Saturday’s Games

App State at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

UALR at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Troy, 5:15 p.m.

La-Monroe at La-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

ETSU 6 1 .857 17 3 .850

Furman 6 2 .750 16 5 .762

UNCG 5 2 .714 15 5 .750

Wofford 5 2 .714 13 7 .650

W. Carolina 4 3 .571 12 6 .667

Chattanooga 4 3 .571 13 7 .650

Mercer 3 4 .429 9 11 .450

Samford 2 5 .286 8 13 .381

VMI 1 7 .125 6 15 .286

The Citadel 0 7 .000 6 12 .333

Wednesday’s results

Chattanooga 92, The Citadel 69

Furman 101, Samford 78

Mercer 85, W. Carolina 79

Wofford 66, VMI 54

Saturday’s games

Furman at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Mercer at VMI, 1 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Samford, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Wofford at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Winthrop 7 0 1.000 13 7 .650

Presbyterian 5 2 .714 8 12 .400

Radford 5 2 .714 10 9 .526

Hampton 4 2 .667 9 10 .474

Charl. Sthrn 4 3 .571 10 9 .526

Grdnr-Webb 3 3 .500 7 11 .389

UNC-Ashe. 3 4 .429 9 9 .500

High Point 2 5 .286 5 15 .250

SC-Upstate 2 5 .286 7 13 .350

Campbell 2 6 .250 11 9 .550

Longwood 1 6 .143 6 14 .300

Thursday’s games

UNC-Asheville 80, Radford 69

Hampton 83, Campbell 74

Gardner-Webb 79, High Point 76

Winthrop 79, SC-Upstate 53

Charl.-Sthrn 74, Presbyterian 66

Saturday’s games

Presbyterian at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Radford, 4 p.m.

UNC-Ashe. at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Charl. Sthrn at Gardner-Webb 4:30 p.m.

Longwood at High Point, 7 p.m.

