Standings
MEN
ACC
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 7 1 .875 16 3 .842
Florida St. 6 1 .857 16 2 .889
Duke 6 2 .750 16 3 .842
NC State 5 3 .625 14 5 .737
Va Tech 5 3 .625 14 5 .737
Syracuse 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
Pittsburgh 4 4 .500 13 6 .684
Virginia 4 4 .500 12 6 .667
Clemson 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Bstn College 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
Georgia Tech 3 6 .333 8 11 .421
Notre Dame 2 5 .286 11 7 .611
Miami 2 6 .250 10 8 .556
Wake Forest 2 6 .250 9 9 .500
N. Carolina 1 6 .143 8 10 .444
Wednesday’s results
Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 64
Syracuse 84, Notre Dame 82
Virginia Tech 79, North Carolina 77, 2OT
Pittsburgh 74, Boston College 72
Saturday’s games
Miami at North Carolina, Noon
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, Noon
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Clemson at Louisville, 2 p.m.
NC State at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Florida St., 8 p.m.
SUN BELT
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
UALR 8 2 .800 14 7 .667
Georgia St. 6 3 .667 13 7 .650
Ga Southern 6 3 .667 12 8 .600
Arkansas St. 6 4 .600 14 7 .667
Texas State 5 4 .556 12 8 .600
S. Alabama 5 5 .500 12 9 .571
Cstl Carolina 4 5 .444 11 9 .550
App State 4 5 .444 10 10 .500
UT-Arlington 4 5 .444 8 12 .400
Troy 4 6 .400 8 13 .381
La-Lafayette 2 7 .222 7 13 .350
La-Monroe 2 7 .222 6 12 .333
Wednesday’s results
UALR 81, Troy 63
Thursday’s result
Arkansas St. 75, South Alabama 71
Saturday’s Games
App State at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
UALR at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Troy, 5:15 p.m.
La-Monroe at La-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
ETSU 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
Furman 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
UNCG 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
Wofford 5 2 .714 13 7 .650
W. Carolina 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Chattanooga 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
Mercer 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Samford 2 5 .286 8 13 .381
VMI 1 7 .125 6 15 .286
The Citadel 0 7 .000 6 12 .333
Wednesday’s results
Chattanooga 92, The Citadel 69
Furman 101, Samford 78
Mercer 85, W. Carolina 79
Wofford 66, VMI 54
Saturday’s games
Furman at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Mercer at VMI, 1 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Samford, 3 p.m.
Chattanooga at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Wofford at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
BIG SOUTH
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 7 0 1.000 13 7 .650
Presbyterian 5 2 .714 8 12 .400
Radford 5 2 .714 10 9 .526
Hampton 4 2 .667 9 10 .474
Charl. Sthrn 4 3 .571 10 9 .526
Grdnr-Webb 3 3 .500 7 11 .389
UNC-Ashe. 3 4 .429 9 9 .500
High Point 2 5 .286 5 15 .250
SC-Upstate 2 5 .286 7 13 .350
Campbell 2 6 .250 11 9 .550
Longwood 1 6 .143 6 14 .300
Thursday’s games
UNC-Asheville 80, Radford 69
Hampton 83, Campbell 74
Gardner-Webb 79, High Point 76
Winthrop 79, SC-Upstate 53
Charl.-Sthrn 74, Presbyterian 66
Saturday’s games
Presbyterian at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Radford, 4 p.m.
UNC-Ashe. at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Charl. Sthrn at Gardner-Webb 4:30 p.m.
Longwood at High Point, 7 p.m.
