Answer: "It's pronounced 'Burn-a-dette.' I fancied it up by putting a capital 'N' in there," she said with a laugh. "I thought that would be really fancy, but it wasn't that fancy, because they ended up splitting it up, and now they call me 'Bern.' My mother called me 'Bern,' so that's OK."
She was asked to take a shorter stage name than her own last name. "Actually, I asked miss Esther Rolle (who played her mother, Florida Evans) where I should cut my name, because it was such a long name, and she's the one who told me to cut it right there. So Esther Rolle really gave me my name."