4,000 die of measles in Congo
DAKAR, Senegal — More than 4,000 people have died in Congo this year in the world’s largest measles outbreak, the United Nations children’s agency said Wednesday.
The Central African nation is also battling an Ebola outbreak that has killed about half that number since August 2018.
Since January, more than 200,000 cases of measles have been reported across Congo, UNICEF said. More than 140,000 involve children under 5, who also make up nearly 90 percent of deaths.
“We’re facing this alarming situation because millions of Congolese children miss out on routine immunization and lack access to health care when they fall sick,” said the UNICEF country representative, Edouard Beigbeder. “On top of that, a weak health system, insecurity, community mistrust of vaccines and vaccinators and logistical challenges all contribute to a huge number of unvaccinated children at risk of contracting the disease.”
Health officials are facing many of the same challenges in the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo that has killed more than 2,000 people.
Multiple armed groups have been fighting over the mineral-rich land for decades and threatening residents. The insecurity has led to mistrust of authorities, including health workers.
Cobain memorabilia to be auctioned
LOS ANGELES — The olive green cardigan that Kurt Cobain wore during Nirvana’s MTV “Unplugged” performance and one of the late rocker’s custom guitars are headed to auction.
Julien’s Auctions said Wednesday that the sweater and a custom Fender guitar built in 1993 that Cobain used during the band’s In Utero tour will be offered during a two-day auction of rock memorabilia this month.
The turquoise-bodied left-handed guitar was on display for several years at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Cobain, one of the biggest stars of the grunge rock music scene of the early 1990s, was 27 when he killed himself on April 5, 1994.
The auction will be held Oct. 25 and 26.
Family finds cocaine on trip to beach
FRIPP ISLAND, S.C. — A family visiting South Carolina fished a big package from the ocean, took it to their rental home and opened it up, finding about 44 pounds of cocaine.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Maj. Bob Bromage told news outlets Monday that the family was walking along Fripp Island when they spotted the trash bag-wrapped package floating in the water.
They dragged it onto the beach and lugged it to their rental in a golf cart, later slicing it open to discover bricks of white powder. At that point, they figured they’d better call police.
Authorities assessed the cocaine’s value at more than $600,000. Officials are working to determine its origin.
The Associated Press
