Books
Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS.
Book Buzz Book Club: noon. April 30. “Radiance of Tomorrow” by Ishmael Beah. Email beth@bookmarksnc.org to receive a link to participate virtually. For more information: www.bookmarksnc.org/book-buzz.
Andrew Snorton: 12:06 p.m. May 2. Virtual book reading and signing. Facebook live: Author Andrew Snorton; IG Live: @authorasnorton
Wake Reads: Wake Forest students, staff and alumni provide children with educational entertainment. www.youtube.com and search “Wake reads.”
Fun Stuff
Earth Month Virtual Offerings: www.UUFWS.org/earthmonth.
May the Course Virtual 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run: May 1-30. www.maythecourserace.com.
Monica and Jerome’s International Dance Experience: Online classes starting May 2. Classes range from 6-years-old to adults. $15 for each class or $100 for nine classes. www.MJIDE.com
Muse Winston-Salem: Tell your story of Winston-Salem during Covid-19. www.sites.google.com/view/musewscovid19,
Music
Colin Allured: plays with Cristin Whiting on Facebook, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Thursdays; Venmo: @colin-allured, Zelle 336-775-7635, or PayPal: colinplays guitar@gmail.com
James Vincent Carroll: www.jvcmusic.info, Venmo: @jvcmusicrocks, CashApp: $jvcmusic rocks, PayPal: www.paypal.me/jvcmusicrocks
Marvelous Funkshun: www.marvelousfunkshun.bandcamp.com
William Hinson: www.smarturl.it/williamhinsonspotify.
Clay Howard: sells his music on vinyl at www.clayhoward. com; you can see him on YouTube.
Open Mic Night: 5 p.m. May 26. Footnote Coffee and Cocktails, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 120, WS. Local musicians will be playing covers and original songs while sheltering in place. www.triadopenmic.blogspot.com.
Joshua Moyer: PayPal: musicjoshua@gmail.com; Venmo: @Dichotomyllc; Solo acoustic: www.facebook.com/MusicJoshua; Watchtower (DMB Tribute): www.facebook.com/WatchtowerDMB; Downward Spiral (NIN Tribute): www. facebook.com/Downward SpiralNIN; White Pont (Deftones Tribute): www.facebook.com/whiteponyNC
Terry VunCannon: VunCannon plays lap steel guitar (and also makes them) with Whiskey Foxtrot. You can buy his most recent solo single for 99 cents at https://tinyurl.com/shadowmachine and see his lap steels at www.vmuselapsteels.com/
Joshua West: You can buy West’s music at http://joshuawest.bandcamp.com/ or listen on Spotify. He is on YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/joshuawestmusic, Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/songsofjoshuawest/; PayPal: paypal.me/schwestmusic; and Venmo: NewTreeCreative.
Whiskey Foxtrot: Whiskey Foxtrot is a five-piece Americana/Roots Rock/Alt-Country band. They have music and merch at www.whiskeyfoxtrotmusic.com/ . Find out more at www.facebook.com/whiskeyfoxtrotmusic/, www.youtube.com/channel/UCm4hcNZ2wZ0-Eaco2iHshgQ; listen on Spotify; send money to PayPal: whiskeyfoxtrotmusic@gmail.com .
Winston-Salem Symphony musicians: The biggest band in town has canceled or postponed all the concerts in its current season. Visit www.wssymphony.org, click the donate now button, and then select the Covid-19 Impact Musician Fund in the drop-down designation menu. You can hear them play at https://tinyurl.com/rainbow symphony.
Screenings
RiverRun’s 2020 North Carolina Shorts Programs One and Two: Through May 8. www.riverrunfilm.com/film/nc-shorts-1-2020 and www.riverrunfilm.com/film/nc-shorts-2-2020.
Theater
Spring Theater: Digital Performance Project. A fully-online, socially-distanced performance series. Under the direction of Beckmann and Dearth, performers individually contribute their pieces of the performative puzzle from wherever in the world they may be located. www.SpringTheatre.org or www.facebook/springtheatreorg.
Support/Social
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531. Note: This group meets in person.
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Visual Art
Salem College Art: 5 p.m. May 1. Art & Design students virtual senior show opening. Free. www.facebook.com/salemfineartscenter.
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/online-educational-resources.
Kaleideum: Kaleideum At Home videos at www.youtu.be/NvppwMqtwUQ, or for more information about other events and activities, visit www. kaleideum.org.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: Art At Home: www.secca.org.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jan curling@gmail.com
YogaShakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Deanna Dzybon: teaches yoga and movement, and leads outdoor excursions/events. You can reach her at www.rockwater yoga.com and Yogammunity on Facebook.
Gervasi Fontaine: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynLam U8vw04&list=UUSNH-a-ve8viN450UgDFtRA&index=5, www.youtube.com/channel/UCaKeBMVIELd4fk2YMC7YVOQ
Jeremy Grace: Wildlight Wellness Collective: multiple classes daily on Instagram @wildlightwellness; class schedule is on their Facebook page and on Instagram
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
Bonnie Phillips: Online Yoga Classes: Village Yoga. $10 per class. www.villageyoga.ws.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/ VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga
