GREENSBORO — The coronavirus pandemic has postponed to 2021 the planned August concert by musical icon Patti LaBelle at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
LaBelle's concert has been rescheduled for May 22, 2021 at the downtown Tanger Center. The Tanger Center opening had been postponed from March because of the pandemic, and a new opening date has not been set.
Previously-purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date. Tickets are on sale now at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
A Thursday news release attributed the postponement to Gov. Roy Cooper extending the state's Safer At Home Phase 2 order.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that the potential Phase Three reopening of the state's economy will be delayed for more than three weeks, to July 17.
The state could have entered that phase Friday evening.
Instead, Cooper has chosen to continue the "safer-at-home" phase that began May 22.
One of contemporary music’s living legends, LaBelle, is a Grammy Award winning American singer, author and actress who has spent over 50 years in the music industry.
LaBelle has sold over 50 million records worldwide and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Apollo Hall of Fame and was included on Rolling Stone’s list of "100 Greatest Singers."
