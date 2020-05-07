Because of the growing number of cancellations by venues and organizations, the following is not a comprehensive list. If you plan to attend an event, call before you go.
May
The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society’s 34th annual Carolina Blues Festival, which was set for May 16-17, has been postponed until the fall. A new date is TBA.
The 18th annual Spring Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance has been canceled. Ticket holders can use their tickets for the fall festival or the 2021 spring festival.
Fiddler’s Grove Old Time Fiddler’s & Bluegrass Festival that was scheduled for Memorial Day weekend has been canceled. It will resume next year with a celebration of the 50th festival.
June
The Eastern Music Festival that was set for June 27-Aug. 1 has been canceled.
Greensboro Beautiful has canceled the Parisian Promenade set for June 28 at Bicentennial Gardens.
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets until information is available about rescheduled dates.
Events that have been postponed, rescheduled or canceled:
Dance Gavin Dance in concert (May 15, Piedmont Hall), postponed.
Kane Brown in concert (May 17, Greensboro Coliseum), rescheduled for Oct. 24.
Elton John (May 23, Greensboro Coliseum), postponed, rescheduled date TBA
Kevin Gates in concert (June 11, Greensboro Coliseum), postponed.
Tanger Center
Events that have been postponed, rescheduled or canceled:
Chicago (the band) in concert (May 7), rescheduled for Dec. 17.
Smashing Pumpkins in concert (May 8), rescheduled for Oct. 6.
Greensboro Symphony Masterworks: Maestros & Mendelsson (May 9), postponed.
Comedian Bert Kreischer (May 14), rescheduled for Aug. 29.
Celtic Woman (June 4), postponed.
Chicago: The Musical (June 16-18), postponed.
City Arts
The city has canceled its spring Opus concerts, including:
• Philharmonia of Greensboro on May 8 at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College
• Greensboro Percussion Ensemble on May 13 at Van Dyke Performance Space
• Greensboro Concert Band on May 15 at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College
