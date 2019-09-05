Want to go?

What: Aaron Lewis: State I'm In Tour

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: White Oak Event Space at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

Tickets: $39.50 in advance or $42 the day of the show at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com

Information: greensborocoliseum.com or aaronlewismusic.com

Etc: Special guest will be Ben Danaher.

* * * *

What: Hootie & the Blowfish: Group Therapy Tour

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5

Where: PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte

Tickets: Available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com

Information: charlottemusicpavilion.com or dariusrucker.com

Etc: Special guests will be Barenaked Ladies.

* * * *

What: Sister Hazel at Dash City Rocks

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: BB&T Ballpark, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem

Tickets: Start at $20 by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com

Information: facebook.com/SisterHazel