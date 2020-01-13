Homeowners exchange gunfire with break-in suspect
A break-in suspect and homeowners shot at each other Monday afternoon in a Winston-Salem home, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Winston-Salem police responded to 4831 Sagewood Lane about 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired, police said.
Before officers arrived, the residents were notified that someone had broken into their home. The homeowners then returned home.
Officers learned that the homeowners and a suspect exchanged gunfire after the homeowners encountered the suspect in their house.
The suspect then ran from the scene, police said. Gunfire also struck a nearby home, but no one was injured there.
No gunshot victims have gone to any local hospital for treatment, police said. Police didn’t identify the homeowners.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem is on Facebook.
John Hinton
Fire damages apartment in city
A fire damaged an apartment Monday night at 33 Timlic Ave., authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The fire started in the kitchen about 7 p.m., said Battalion Chief Richard McCutchen of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. It took 36 city firefighters five minutes to put out the fire, McCutchen said.
Investigators will determine how the fire started, McCutchen said.
The fire displaced the woman who lives in the apartment, McCutchen said. She will stay with a family member.
A damage estimate wasn’t immediately available Monday night, McCutchen said.
John Hinton
School bus carrying 13 students hits car
A school bus carrying 13 students from East Forsyth Middle School hit a stopped car Monday afternoon in Winston-Salem, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The incident happened at 2:43 p.m. in the 2500 block of Fanning Oaks Drive. The bus driver Marion Adelbert Beal, 74, attempted to travel around a 2007 Acura MDX, which had stopped in the road, Winston-Salem Police said.
Maria Del-Carmen Arellano-Olmedo, 31, was driving the car, police said. The bus had no damage, but the car sustained about $500 in damage, police said.
No charges have been filed, but officers are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about this collision can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem is on Facebook.
John Hinton
Homeless man is run over by truck, killed
HIGH POINT — A homeless man who apparently fell asleep beneath a delivery truck behind a grocery store died after the truck ran over his head, according to a news release from High Point police.
Michael Landon Jacobs, 38, died at the scene, according to the release.
At 5:09 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a traffic crash with injuries in the rear parking lot of Food Lion at 110 E. Fairfield Road. A witness reported that a man was run over by a large truck and that the driver had continued driving on Brentwood Street.
Officers found Jacobs lying in a sleeping position under several blankets on the parking lot. Jacobs had sustained a severe head injury as a result of being run over by the truck, according to the release. Authorities believe he sought shelter from the rain by crawling under the truck.
At 11:05 a.m., officers returned to the scene and located the truck, a 2015 Freightliner. The driver was identified as Christy Casey, 45, of High Point.
Police said Casey has been cooperative and no charges are expected to be filed.
BH Media
