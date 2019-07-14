U.S. sergeant dies in Afghanistan combat
FORT BRAGG — U.S. military officials say a decorated Special Forces company sergeant major has died during combat operations in Afghanistan.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command said in a statement Sunday that 40-year-old James G. “Ryan” Sartor was killed Saturday during combat operations in Faryab Province.
Sartor was from Teague, Texas, and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group in Fort Carson, Colorado.
He joined the Army in 2001 as an infantryman and had deployed numerous times to Iraq and Afghanistan. He had received dozens of awards and decorations and will posthumously receive a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
A statement from the Department of Defense says Sartor was injured by enemy small arms fire. The incident is under investigation.
Police seek those who replaced U.S. flag
DENVER — Police say they will review any available video to help them identity protesters who trespassed and pulled down the American flag in front of an immigration detention center in suburban Denver, tried to burn it and replaced it with a Mexican flag.
Friday night’s protest in Aurora, one of many coordinated across the country, drew about 2,000 people and was mostly peaceful. However, police said Saturday that a few people passed a makeshift barrier outside the center run by the GEO Group and crossed a vehicle bridge, causing hundreds to follow. Some removed three flags — the U.S., Colorado and GEO flags. The two other flags were replaced with ones with anti-police messages.
Cristian Solano-Cordova, a spokesman for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, told The Denver Post that those who pulled down the flags weren’t affiliated with mainstream immigrants’ rights groups but had coordinated with them to be there.
Flesh-eating bacteria kills man after Fla. visit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man died this week after being infected with a flesh-eating bacteria during a trip to a Florida beach.
According to news reports, the man became ill shortly after returning from vacation in Destin Beach, where he was visiting family for the 4th of July.
Cheryl Wiygul, the man’s daughter, says the family discovered that a large sore had developed on her dad’s back once they had returned home. He man died on July 7, just 48 hours after his last swim in Florida.
Wiygul said her father had a compromised immune system due to cancer treatments and that may have put him at greater risk.
Bulls gore eighth runner in eight runs
PAMPLONA, Spain — A bull broke from the pack and gored two Australians and a Spaniard during Sunday’s final bull run of this year’s San Fermin festival, health officials from the northern Spanish city of Pamplona said.
That took the number of gorings to eight for the eight bull runs that provide a high-adrenaline morning rush to the non-stop party that draws around 1 million people each year.
While five of the bulls stayed in a group Sunday and charged through the twisting streets with their guiding steers, one bull drifted back and provoked havoc in the crowds of runners. The bull flipped one man over its horns and slammed him onto the cobblestone street. It then clipped another two runners who were trapped against a wall.
Branch falls on tourists, injures 19
BAKU, Azerbaijan — Azerbaijan’s emergency service says 19 tourists visiting one of UNESCO’s newest World Heritage sites have been injured after strong winds knocked down a massive branch from a nearly 500-year-old Oriental Plane tree.
It says the accident took place Sunday at the Khan’s Palace in the historic city of Sheki, on the ancient Silk Road that passes through the Caucasus Mountains.
The agency says a branch measuring about nearly 20 inches in diameter fell on a group of tourists, leaving at least four people in critical condition. Officials say the tourists included two Russians, five Syrians and 12 Azeri citizens.
Former dictator Ershad dies at age 89
DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh’s former military dictator H.M. Ershad, who had seized power in a 1982 coup, has died. He was 89.
Ershad had long been suffering from multiple complications including infections in his lungs and kidneys, his younger brother, G.M. Quader, said Sunday.
He was admitted to the Dhaka military hospital on June 26 and was kept in the intensive care unit. His condition later deteriorated and was placed on life support.
Ershad ruled the country from 1982 to 1990.
Police: Incinerated remains are toddler’s
Police in Virginia have confirmed that human remains found at a trash incinerator earlier this month belong to a 2-year-old boy who went missing.
Hampton police said in a statement Saturday that DNA analysis has confirmed the remains are those of Noah Tomlin.
Noah’s mother, Julia Tomlin, has been charged with three counts of felony child neglect involving three children, including Noah.
She reported Noah missing on June 24.
The Associated Press