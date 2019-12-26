GIRLS BASKETBALL
Davidson County Christmas Classic
Oak Grove 34, Thomasville 24
Oak Grove 9 13 9 3 — 34 Thomasville 1 2 13 8 — 24
Oak Grove: Hinkle 7, Woodruff 6, Wooten 2, Jones 5, Ruiz 14.
Thomasville: S. Little 11, Gainey 9, Lee 3, Hart 1.
Bank of Carolina Christmas Tournament
Ledford 48, Lexington 36
Ledford 10 15 10 13 — 48 Lexington 6 10 10 10 — 36
Ledford (5-4, 4-2 CCC 2A): Sprinkle 6, Ledbetter 5, Roark 8, Limbacher 9, Harrison 8, Petroff 8, Chase 4.
Lexington: Owens 15, Bray 10, Peoples 5, Jackson 2, McIntosh 2, Allah 2.
John Wall Holiday Classic
Glenn 54, Millbrook 38
Glenn: Nakia Weston 10, Alivia Evans 5, Jacee Busick 11, Jaylyn Gathings 6, Tyler Lamonte 3, Iycez Adams 15, Aijah Evans 4.
Millbrook: Reychel Douglas 2, Nadiah Harris 4, Bernadette Rodts 1, Skylar Jones 3, Reivan Douglas 8, Keanna Rembert 12, Destinee Barnes 7, Aminata Cham 1.
Sheetz Holiday Classic
North Davidson 67 Richmond Senior 42
N. Davidson 26 13 19 9 — 67 Richmond Sr. 14 13 7 8 — 42
North Davidson (9-1): Emily Hege 31, Courtney McMillan 20, Minton 6, Michael 3, Coffey 3, Altiers 2, Bean 2.
Richmond Senior: Jayla McDougold 12.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davidson County Christmas Classic
Thomasville 74, Oak Grove 67
Oak Grove 13 10 22 22 — 67 Thomasville 15 17 23 19 — 74
Oak Grove (4-6, 2-4 CCC 2A): Cole Johnston 13, Kahleb Craven 11, Ethan Whitaker 23.
Thomasville: Tyree Barnes 41.
