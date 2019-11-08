All veterans and active members of the military can get a free entree (up to $14.95) and a soft drink on Monday, Nov. 11.

Eligible men and women must present a military ID or other proof of service, and the offer is valid for dine-in customers only.

In Winston-Salem, BJ's is open from 11 a.m. to midnight at 192 Hanes Mall Circle.

