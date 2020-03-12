GREENSBORO — The Battle of Guilford Courthouse reenactment this weekend has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, the city said in a news release.
The Revolutionary War battle reenactment at Country Park — on land where the actual battle took place in 1781 — is a popular annual event. It also features military encampments showcasing the era, food, arts and crafts.
The event is among many that have been canceled as the coronavirus spreads throughout the state. At least 15 presumptively positive cases have been reported in the state, one of which has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Two additional cases were being reported by WRAL-Channel 5, as of 7:15 p.m. today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.