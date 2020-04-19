Storms pummel parts of Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — High winds, hail and heavy rain pounded parts of Alabama on Sunday, as forecasters warned residents to brace for possible tornadoes and flooding later in the day across a wide swatch of the southern United States.
Tornado watches covered a swath of east Texas and large parts of Louisiana and Mississippi on Sunday afternoon. More than 24,000 customers were without electricity early Sunday, according to www.poweroutage.us.
It was the second Sunday in a row that the South was hit with severe weather.
Four Alabama counties were under a flash flood warning until 11 a.m. local time because of heavy rain: Bibb, Chilton, Coosa and Shelby, the National Weather Service said.
High winds had uprooted trees and left blankets of hail on the ground in some areas, the National Weather Service reported.
Man killed after hijacking bus in Texas
ROWLETT, Texas — A man opened fire on a Dallas-area public bus on Sunday, hijacking it with two people aboard and leading officers on a chase that ended in a shootout in which the man was killed and three officers were wounded, according to police officials.
A man got on the Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus in Richardson, just north of Dallas, at around 11 a.m and opened fire, shattering windows, said Gordon Shattles, a DART spokesman.
The man took the driver hostage and fired at DART officers who tried to stop the vehicle while police from other agencies joined the pursuit eastward along the President George Bush Turnpike, said Garland police officer Pedro Barineau.
“During the pursuit shots were continually being fired from the actual gunman inside the bus toward the officers and the officers were returning fire,” Barineau said.
Police eventually used a spike strip to stop the vehicle along the freeway in the suburb of Rowlett, according to Barineau.
N. Korea says Kim didn’t send note to Trump
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Sunday dismissed as “ungrounded” President Donald Trump’s comment that he recently received “a nice note” from the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un.
Trump said during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic Saturday that “I received a nice note from him recently. It was a nice note. I think we’re doing fine.” Trump also defended now-stalled nuclear diplomacy with Kim, saying the U.S. would have been at war with North Korea if he had not been elected.
North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said hat there was no letter addressed to Trump recently by Kim.
The Associated Press
