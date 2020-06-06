Annie Glenn, wife of astronaut John Glenn, memorialized
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mourners praised Annie Glenn on Saturday as a dogged fighter for those with speech disorders, a source of support for her astronaut husband and a hero in her own right.
Glenn, wife of the late John Glenn, died May 19 at 100 of complications from COVID-19. She had been living in a nursing home near St. Paul, Minn., to be nearer to her daughter, Lyn.
During a virtual memorial service, son David said after his mother overcame her lifelong stutter, she struck up so many conversations it seemed she was making up for lost time.
“Through all of her life, the most prominent characteristic that my mother embodied, as far as I’m concerned, was how she loved and cared about others,” he said in a remote broadcast.
“Annie treated everyone as this amazing surprise standing in front of her,” recalled journalist Connie Schultz, who said many overlook the heroism required of her as she sent her husband into space.
The Glenns were married for 73 years at the time of John Glenn’s death in 2016. He was the first American to orbit the Earth, as well as a military hero and Democratic U.S. senator from Ohio. He often attributed his accomplishments to Annie’s strength and support.
Schultz, who contributed to the service alongside her husband, Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, said Glenn provided her tips on how to be a political spouse.
When Schultz lamented to Glenn, for example, that political consultants seemed to either see a wife as “a prop or a problem,” Glenn told Schultz: “Well, then, be a problem.”
Tropical Storm Cristobal advances toward the U.S.
MIAMI — A re-energized Tropical Storm Cristobal advanced toward the U.S. Gulf Coast early Saturday, bringing with it the heavy rains that already caused flooding and mudslides in Mexico and Central America.
After weakening to a tropical depression while moving over land in Mexico’s Gulf coast, Cristobal headed back into the southern Gulf of Mexico from the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday and powered back up into a tropical storm.
Forecasters said it would arrive on U.S. soil late Sunday but was not expected to grow into a hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm was expected to slowly strengthen until it makes landfall, expected tonight along the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Maryland man who grabbed protest flyers facing charges
BETHESDA, Md. — A Maryland man charged with assaulting three teenagers after a video showed him grabbing a protest flyer from one of teens is apologizing.
In a statement released by his lawyers, 60-year-old Anthony Brennan III of Kensington, Md., said he is “sick with remorse for the pain and fear I caused the victims on the trail.”
Maryland-National Capital Park Police said Friday night that Brennan was charged with three counts of second-degree assault.
The widely seen video shows an adult cyclist grabbing the wrist of a woman June 1 and then ripping a flyer from her hand. With his bicycle, he then bears down on another victim who was recording the incident. Efforts on social media to find the attacker prior to Friday’s arrest resulted in multiple men being wrongly identified by Twitter users.
Prince Wiliam reveals work on virus help lineLONDON — Britain’s Prince William has revealed that he has been anonymously helping out on a crisis help line during the coronavirus lockdown.
The Duke of Cambridge’s work with Shout 85258 — an around-the-clock text messaging helpline developed by the Royal Foundation — was made public to mark Volunteers Week.
Last month, he told fellow volunteers in a video call that was shared on social media late Friday: “I’m going to share a little secret with you guys, but I’m actually on the platform volunteering.”
William, who is second in line to the throne, is one of more than 2,000 volunteers who have been formally trained to help those in need.
