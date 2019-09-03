With powerful Hurricane Dorian looming, a mandatory evacuation has been issued for visitors to North Carolina’s Outer Banks and a state of emergency has been declared in Virginia.
A mandatory evacuation for all Dare County visitors began at noon Tuesday. A mandatory evacuation for all Dare residents will take effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Dare County Emergency Management said in a statement Monday that “with confidence increasing that Dare County will see significant, life-threatening impacts from Hurricane Dorian,” a state of emergency has been issued for all areas of Dare — including the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head and Manteo — and all unincorporated areas, including Hatteras Island, Roanoke Island and the Dare mainland.
Currituck County on Tuesday issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Corolla and Carova communities in the northern Outer Banks starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Hyde County on Monday issued evacuation orders for Ocracoke. Visitors had to leave starting Tuesday morning followed by residents starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday
Meanwhile in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a state of emergency shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. The declaration allows Virginia to mobilize extra resources, people and equipment, and it also allows Virginia officials to coordinate planning and evacuation resources with North Carolina.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced a state of emergency Saturday.
The hurricane’s impact could include coastal and inland flooding, damaging winds and prolonged power outages.
“Hurricane Dorian is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may affect parts of Virginia,” Northam said in a statement. “I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure that localities and communities have the appropriate level of assistance, and to coordinate the commonwealth’s response to any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian.
“I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions to make sure they are prepared as well.”
