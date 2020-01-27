RALEIGH — Few people are hoping for a snow-free winter in North Carolina as much as the leaders of the N.C. Department of Transportation.
NCDOT’s finances have stabilized since last spring, when unexpected expenses forced the department to begin cutting back on everything from fixing bridges to mowing grass. A big chunk of those added costs was related to repairs and cleanup after storms, mainly Hurricane Florence in the fall of 2018 but also lesser events, such as thunderstorms that washed out roads in the Triangle last June.
The last time the Triangle received any significant snowfall was in December 2018. That storm dumped several inches of snow and ice in nearly every county in North Carolina, forcing the state to respond with brine and plows to keep highways open, said Bobby Lewis, NCDOT’s chief operating officer.
“That particular three-day event, as short lived as it seemed, it cost us about $45 million,” Lewis said in an interview Friday. “My hope is that if it’s going to be cold, let it be cold. But no precipitation.”
The precariousness of its finances means NCDOT has not rescinded the cost-cutting measures it put in place last year, Lewis said. Those are allowing the department to spend about 15 percent less on operations and maintenance than called for under the most recent budget approved by the General Assembly.
One area where NCDOT is starting to resume spending money is for engineering work done to prepare for construction. In late August, the department suspended pre-construction engineering on about 900 projects statewide, forcing many engineering firms with NCDOT contracts to find other work or make cutbacks of their own.
Since then, Lewis said, NCDOT has been able to restart engineering work on about 220 projects, including the conversion of Capital Boulevard into a freeway between Interstate 540 and Durant Road and the repaving of 4 miles of Interstate 40 in Cary. The department hopes to restore engineering work on about 240 more projects by the end of May. The goal, Lewis said, is keep construction of each project on the schedule set in the department’s 10-year building plan.
NCDOT has spent $400 million on storm cleanup and repairs in the last 16 months, compared to a long-term average of about $66 million a year, Lewis said.
The federal government should reimburse the state for much of that money. But that can take a while. NCDOT has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency for about $85.5 million to cover the cost of cleaning up debris and fixing secondary roads damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. As of Dec. 31, the state was still waiting for $19.5 million, said Emily McGraw, NCDOT’s state maintenance engineer.
NCDOT is also awaiting FEMA reimbursement for more than $88.5 million in cleanup and repair costs from Hurricane Florence in 2018, according to McGraw.
Those payments, when they come, will help get NCDOT back on track financially, Lewis said.
The General Assembly has taken steps to help make NCDOT less vulnerable to big storms such as hurricanes and nor’easters. It passed a bill in November that provided $200 million for disaster relief and new construction but also directs NCDOT to create an emergency reserve fund to draw on in areas where the president has issued a disaster declaration.
The Map Act has been another source of unexpected costs for NCDOT — a law passed in the 1980s that allowed the department to reserve property for future highways without actually buying it. After years of legal challenges, the N.C. Supreme Court declared the law unconstitutional and ordered the state to begin compensating landowners. Since the ruling in 2016, the state has paid about $558 million to property owners affected by the Map Act.
