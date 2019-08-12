Palapye, Botswana: 6:00 a.m.
A bitter wind greets us as we turn right out of the gate of our hotel. It’s blowing down the straight road ahead. I know this road. It will not turn and neither will the wind. It is relentless.
Our progress is painfully slow. When the weather breaks after noontime, the wind turns from cold to hot. I can feel the sun and wind burning my face and hastening the aging process that I have encouraged by far too many days in the African sun with far too thin an application of sunscreen.
As we begin the last twenty-five miles it seems that it will be a test of endurance, and I can tell by the way the team members are moving around on their saddles that they are feeling my pain. I’m thinking of three hundred more miles on this North leg of Hope Ride… another two to three hundred with the South squad… saddle sores and hot spots will be our portion. At the point of despair, somewhere around the ninetieth mile, the wind shifts. It’s not a tailwind, but given the headwinds we have battled, it feels as though the heavens have opened… and we offer thanks with weary awareness that in all of these things we are blessed.
