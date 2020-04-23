Prisoner freed because of virus commits suicide
NEW YORK — A man who was arrested for carrying gasoline and lighters into St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York died by suicide after he was released from a secure psychiatric hospital where the coronavirus was spreading, his lawyer said.
Marc Lamparello, a former college professor, died April 17, attorney Christopher DiLorenzo said Thursday. Lamparello had been released from the Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center in New Hampton, N.Y., last month.
His death illustrates one potential risk of an ongoing campaign to release prisoners in order to protect them from the virus — some inmates have mental health problems and won’t necessarily receive services outside prison walls.
After being released from state custody, Lamparello “languished without therapeutic treatment,” DiLorenzo said.
“He was a good person but he had mental health issues,” DiLorenzo said.
Lamparello, 38, of Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., was arrested April 17, 2019, after entering the landmark cathedral carrying two cans of gasoline, lighter fluid and butane lighters, officials said.
Conspiracy theorists twist singer’s death
CHICAGO — Conspiracy theorists are twisting facts online about country singer Joe Diffie’s death from COVID-19 complications in an effort to promote their claims that health officials are exaggerating the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
Diffie, who topped the charts in the 1990s with honky-tonk singles including “Home” and “Pickup Man,” died in Nashville, Tenn., on March 29 after he tested positive for the virus. He was 61.
In the days following his death, Facebook and Twitter users posing as internet sleuths falsely claimed media reports hid that he had lung cancer. He did not. The untrue claims appear to have stemmed from an obituary posted online for Diffie’s father, Joe Diffie Sr., who passed away in November 2018 from cancer.
The inaccurate claim about Diffie is one of many from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube users seeking to sow doubt about the impact of coronavirus. Many of them claim that health officials, government leaders and media outlets have overblown the danger of the virus, millions being infected with it worldwide.
Diffie’s widow, Tara Terpening Diffie, pleaded on Instagram for people to stop sharing the misinformation about her husband.
Beyoncé offers $6M for coronavirus relief
Beyoncé is focusing her coronavirus relief efforts on organizations that are helping communities of color that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
The superstar announced Thursday that her BEYGood charity will partner with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey’s Start Small campaign to provide $6 million in relief funds a variety of groups working to provide basic necessities in cities like Detroit, Houston, New York and New Orleans.
“Communities of color are suffering by epic proportions due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement on the singer’s website said. “Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities.”
Part of the money will go to support efforts by the University of California, Los Angeles and the National Alliance of Mental Illness to provide mental wellness services in hard-hit cities. Money is also going to organizations like No Kid Hungry, Bread of Life, World Central Kitchen and more.
The Associated Press
