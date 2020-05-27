COVID-19 update: Wednesday's numbers
Number of N.C. cases: 24,628 as of about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s an increase of 488 new cases since Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: 702 people are hospitalized, 81 more than Tuesday, with 92% of hospitals reporting. Cone Health is treating 63 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, spokesman Doug Allred said.
In Guilford County: 1,101 cases and 54 related deaths, according to state health officials. That’s an increase of nine cases since Tuesday; the number of deaths increased by one. Local health officials on Tuesday afternoon reported a total of 181 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, with 496 recoveries of patients confirmed to have COVID-19. The county is expected to post updated numbers this afternoon.
Guilford is one of six N.C. counties to record 1,000 or more cases. Mecklenburg County has the highest case count at 3,478 (80 deaths), followed by Wake at 1,519 (34 deaths), Durham at 1,359 (44 deaths), Wayne at 1,045 (20 deaths) and Forsyth at 1,022 (nine deaths).
In Forsyth County: Forsyth's Department of Public Health has reported 51 new cases that aren't reflected in the state's latest data, and announced four residents of Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation in Kernersville have tested positive for the virus. The county is working with the facility to make sure all residents and staff are tested.
In other nearby counties: Alamance has 281 cases and 20 deaths; Davidson has 360 cases and 11 deaths; Randolph has 624 cases and 12 deaths; and Rockingham has 73 cases and two deaths, according to state data Wednesday morning.
N.C. cases by age group: 0-17 represent 6% of cases; 18-24 represent 9% of cases; 25-49 make up 44% of cases; 50-64 make up 23% of cases; 65-74 represent 8% of cases; 75 and older make up 10% of cases.
N.C. deaths: 794, which is 28 more since Tuesday. Of the state's reported COVID-19 associated deaths, none are reported in the 0-24 age group; 4% were in the 25-49 age group; 12% in the 50-64 group; 21% in the 65-74 group; and 63% in ages 75 and older.
Across the U.S.: More than 1.66 million cases as of Tuesday, an increase of 24,958 since Monday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Tuesday reported 98,261 deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 592.
