EVER TIGHTER

These are the refinements leaders of Guilford County, Greensboro and High Point announced to clarify and blend Gov. Roy Cooper's statewide "stay-home" order with the previous county version:

• Capped attendance at each phase of a funeral at 10 people.

• Made clear for churches that an "essential crew" may gather to broadcast or stream services to a remote audience, but social distancing is still required.

• Clarified that support shelters, food banks and blood drives are still permissible.

• Banned in-person auto sales, although online car sales are allowed.

• Prohibited open houses for real-estate sales.

• Allowed real-estate agents to conduct buyer walkthroughs only if a purchase contract is in place and, later, at the time of closing.