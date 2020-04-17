NEW YORK — Two television doctors — Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil — are finding themselves trying to explain comments they made about coronavirus restrictions during appearances on Fox News Channel this week.
Mehmet Oz says that he misspoke in an interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity, when he said reopening schools was a “very appetizing opportunity” for the U.S. to begin to return to normalcy despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Phil McGraw, another daytime talk show host who, like Oz, catapulted to TV fame as a protege of Oprah Winfrey, received social media heat for comparing coronavirus deaths to those caused by swimming pool and automobile accidents.
In an online message posted Friday, McGraw said he used bad examples on Laura Ingraham’s show Thursday because they were not contagious diseases.
He also said he incorrectly stated the number of swimming pool deaths.
