The doctor is (always) in

Family time is hard to come by right now for the doctor with four kids and a wife. Dr. Casey Glass, an emergency physician at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, gets up with sun and comes home long after it sets most nights.
First up are phone calls with the other Wake Health emergency departments. Then it’s other teleconferences until midday. After lunch he’ll have to stop being a manager and start being an ER doc. Today it’s an eight hour shift at the pediatric emergency department, not as grueling as the overnight shifts he’ll work this weekend.
Glass says he’s a pessimist by nature, and he’s worried about what’s to come. Most doctors are. Have you seen what’s happening at hospitals in New York City? Italy?
“This is an event that no one working in medicine today, anywhere, has ever seen,” Glass says.
The doctors and administrators at Wake, hospitals everywhere really, are working tirelessly to prepare for an expected surge of patients, but how do you prepare for something no one’s ever seen?
“Everyone has to do new things,” he said. “We just can’t keep doing patient care the way we used to. We have to be creative about how we make sure we deliver high quality patient care and at the same time be ready for a huge number of patients and we don’t know when they’re coming.”
So they prepare. Hospitals around the state have cut out non-essential surgeries and procedures to free up beds. Everyone, even the security guards, are wearing masks to shield themselves from COVID-19.
When Glass finally does go home, he can’t just hug his kids and kiss his wife — he has to disinfect first. He’ll change his clothes and wipe down his shoes immediately after his shift ends. When he gets home, he strips down and hops in the shower before changing into another set of clothes. He wants to leave the virus at the hospital, not bring it into his home.
“We don’t want to bring anything home from the emergency department, even the flu or things,” Glass said. “Coronavirus does have us a lot more anxious about exposing our families because we have to be with them. It’s not really an option for us to go live elsewhere while this is going on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.