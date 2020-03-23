GREENSBORO — More counties across North Carolina are reporting their first cases of COVID-19, including one in Randolph, while Guilford and Forsyth stayed at Sunday's numbers, state health officials announced Monday morning.
Guilford has 11 reported cases of the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and Forsyth has 12, according to information from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Alamance County reported three cases, and Davidson County reported two cases. Total positive cases in the state rose to 297 on Monday, up from 255 reported Sunday, according to the state's update released early Monday.
As of early Monday morning, there are no patients who have received a positive test result for COVID-19 in any Cone Health hospitals, including Alamance Regional Medical Center, according to Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred.
No virus-related deaths have been reported.
Public and private labs have now completed more than 8,400 tests, according to state health officials. As more testing is completed, officials say the numbers of positive cases are expected to rise.
State officials update their data daily on the NCDHHS website at www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc.
