State health officials have announced that a second North Carolina resident has died of COVID-19 complications.
The Harnett County resident was in their late 30s and had an underlying medical condition, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. No additional details were released.
Harnett County has 11 reported cases of the new coronavirus as of Thursday morning. Harnett is just south of Wake County, which reported 83 cases — the second highest in the state.
The state's first death reported this week was a Cabarrus County resident who died March 24 from complications associated with the virus. The patient was in their late 70s and had several underlying medical conditions, state health officials said in a news release.
A man from Gretna, Va., who was returning home from New Orleans became ill while traveling and was hospitalized last week in the Concord area, tested positive for COVID-19 and died early Wednesday, according to The Danville (Va.) Register and Bee.
A spokeswoman with the N.C. DHHS said communicable diseases and deaths are reported by county/state of residence. As a result, the Virginia man's death is not reflected in North Carolina's COVID-19 data on reported cases and deaths. Currently, the state also is not releasing number of hospitalizations in the data it releases by 11 a.m. each day on its website at ncdhhs.gov.
However, officials told the Associated Press on Wednesday about 30 were hospitalized, some of them in critical condition.
