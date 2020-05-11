The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with a 3 p.m. update of Guilford County numbers:
Number of N.C. cases: 15,045 as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 281 cases since Sunday. Ninety of the state's 100 counties have reported COVID-19 cases.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's coronavirus numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 609 cases of COVID-19 and 38 related deaths as of Monday's report. That's an increase of 17 new cases since Sunday. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Guilford County hasn't changed since late last week.
• As of 3 p.m. Monday, the
Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 641 cases of the coronavirus and 37 deaths. That's an increase of 65 cases since Friday, while the county's death toll is unchanged from Friday. The county health department also said that 125 people in Guilford County are hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and another 276 people have recovered from the disease.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise slowly. As of Monday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 178 coronavirus cases and five deaths, Davidson County has 205 cases and 10 deaths, Forsyth County has 379 cases and five deaths, Randolph County has 354 cases and six deaths, and Rockingham County has 42 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 550 statewide, according to state health officials. That's three more since Sunday. N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 464 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 22 more than on Sunday. Congregate living: State health officials on Friday updated its report of outbreaks at nursing homes, residential care facilities and other congregate living settings where many people live in close contact. Friday's report included a new outbreak in Guilford County: Three residents of Malachi House II, a residential recovery program, have tested positive for COVID-19. By ZIP code: The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is tracking COVID-19 cases and deaths by the ZIP code of the patient. Click here to see that map. Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Sunday afternoon was slightly more than 1.3 million, an increase of 26,660 new cases since Saturday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Sunday reported 78,771 total deaths, a one-day increase of 1,737.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And
click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
20200508g_nws_flyover
Nurses watch as the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard conducted a one aircraft C-17 flyover over The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200508g_nws_flyover
A driver applauds the nurses and doctors after the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard fly a C-17 aircraft over High Point Medical Center in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200508g_nws_flyover
Allen Keene of Lexington waits for the flyover in front of High Point Medical Center in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200508g_nws_flyover
Employees watch as the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard as a C-17 aircraft flies over High Point Medical Center in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200508g_nws_flyover
Reid Burleson, 18-months, waves at passing vehicles as he and his grandmother, Tamra Bingham wait for the flyover in front of High Point Medical Center in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200508g_nws_flyover
Employees watch as the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard flies a C-17 aircraft over High Point Medical Center in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200508g_nws_flyover
Jonathan Cook, a pharmist, videos as the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard flies a C-17 aircraft over High Point Medical Center in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200508g_nws_flyover
People leave after watching the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard fly a C-17 aircraft over High Point Medical Center in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
COVID-19 Testing
Health care workers do drive-thru COVID-19 testing on UNCG's campus in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200507g_nws_recovery
Luis Teodoro holds up a fist at Cone Health's Green Valley campus in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200507g_nws_recovery
Health care workers celebrate Luis Teodoro’s recovery at Cone Health’s Green Valley campus in Greensboro on Wednesday.
photos by Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200507g_nws_recovery
Luis Teodoro waves a pom pom at Cone Health’s Green Valley campus in Greensboro after being discharged.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
COVID-19 Testing
Health care workers work in a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on UNCG’s campus.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Health care workers save a sample during drive-thru COVID-19 testing on UNCG's campus in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Guilford County began drive-thru "prioritized COVID-19 community testing" this week at UNCG. Testing takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and patients must undergo pre-screening by phone at 336-641-7527 beforehand. They must have symptoms of the virus and be in a high risk group, according to a county news release. The effort is a joint project of the county health department, UNCG and Cone Health.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200506_nws_meals
Meals on Wheels volunteer Cynthia Townes delivers bag lunches to a client in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200506_nws_meals
Vivian Kent loads frozen meals into the trunk of a Meals on Wheels volunteer's car at Senior Resources of Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Northwest
Assistant principal Wendy Farrow greets seniors as they pick up their caps and gowns at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Northwest
A long line of seniors in cars wait to pick up their caps and gowns at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Northwest
Senior Shay Adio has her photo while while waiting in line to pick up her cap and gown at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Northwest
Former principal Ralph Kitley and interim principal Tanya Hiler hold a photo frame as a senior has their photo made at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
A senior smiles for a photo at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
Hannah Brown fixes her cap, while her mom helps from the back seat at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
A staff member fixes a sign at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
Mia Hoffman wipes away a tear at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
Staff cheers on senior at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
Bryce Fogleman (front) smiles with his dad, Jimmy Fogleman, at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200507g_nws_early_college_caps
Principal Angela Polk-Jones waves to a student at cap and gown pick up at The Early College at Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200507g_nws_early_college_caps
Kathy Cooper claps for Lan Truong at cap and gown pick up at The Early College at Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200507g_nws_early_college_caps
A senior laughs as a staff member holds a sign in the background at cap and gown pick up at The Early College at Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200507g_nws_early_college_caps
Teddy Harnatkiewicz poses for a photo at cap and gown pick up at The Early College at Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.
