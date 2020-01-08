GREENSBORO — Enraged.
That’s the emotion Cody Byrd first felt when he realized the man he had just spoken to had apparently tried to kidnap an 8-year-old girl.
Byrd, an N.C. A&T graduate student, had just intervened in an encounter at the Biscuitville on West Market Street between the girl and the man, whom police later identified as 55-year-old Timothy Jon Fry.
But Byrd, 24, didn’t give into that feeling of rage. He took a more measured approach that resulted in police capturing Fry less than an hour later.
A normal morning
The morning of Dec. 27 started out normally, with Byrd stopping at the restaurant for breakfast before heading to his part-time job at Perry J. Brown Funeral Home. While waiting for his food, Byrd noticed Fry staring at the little girl one table over.
“He just kept staring at her and ... it just gave me this weird feeling,” Byrd recalled. “She was just sitting there peacefully ... playing with her dolls.”
The girl’s mother, 41-year-old Heather Owen, also noticed the man staring at her daughter. “He looked angryish,” she said Wednesday. “Like someone who was having a bad day.”
Owen noticed he was wearing fingernail polish. Despite her uneasiness, she didn’t want to jump to conclusions that he was dangerous.
“You don’t want to feel that way because people misjudge people all the time,” Owen said.
When her daughter wanted to go to the bathroom, Owen offered to go with her.
“She said, ‘I’m OK,” Owen said. So Owen told her daughter she would stand at the corner, keeping an eye on her.
Owen wasn’t too worried. It was a single-person bathroom. Still, she noticed Fry standing outside of the restroom doors.
Meanwhile, Byrd, who was suspicious when Fry followed the girl into the hallway, asked Fry if he was waiting for the bathroom. “And when he said, ‘Oh, no. You go ahead.’ ... That’s when it kind of rang that, OK, something’s not right.”
That left Byrd in a quandary. He didn’t want to go all the way into the men’s room, fearing he wouldn’t get out in time if Fry was up to no good.
“So it was just a stroke of luck because as soon as I stepped in, I was kind of looking at the mirror, pretending I was going to use the bathroom. I heard the door open for the women’s bathroom and that’s when I stepped back out and I noticed him trying to grab her,” Byrd said.
The girl dodged Fry “and let out this little yelp and ran off,” Byrd said.
“That’s when I asked him: ‘So, do you know her? What are you doing?’ ” Byrd said.
Byrd doesn’t recall if Fry said “yes” or “no.” But he does remember Fry saying “something like he was trying to send a message.”
Byrd returned to the table where the mother and now sobbing girl were sitting and asked Owen if she knew the man.
That’s when Fry returned, feverishly clearing his table and getting ready to leave, Byrd said.
“At that moment, I was feeling a rage, like adrenaline rushing,” admitted Byrd, a software engineering student. “I think I initially I just wanted to grab him around the neck and keep him from leaving at all costs.”
He quickly thought it through.
“If I do that, this is going to blow up way bigger than it needs to be,” Byrd said.
The fact that he was a young, black man factored into his thoughts. “That was kind of in the back of my head,” he said.
So Byrd decided to avoid a confrontation. “I’m just going to get pictures of him, and see what car he goes to, get pictures of the car, and I’m going to report it to police.”
Police arrive
Both Owen and Byrd said police responded inside of five minutes. After talking with an officer, Byrd headed to work.
But before he left, he got a big hug.
“I gave him the biggest hug in the whole world,” Owen said.
Officers stopped Fry’s truck a short time later in the area of Market and Tate streets.
Police asked Byrd to leave work and see if he could identify Fry. Byrd said he recognized his face and his truck, but told officers to check his fingernails.
He painted his fingernails “like rainbow colors, so it was like a different color for each day of the week,” Byrd said.
Fry was arrested and charged with kidnapping and taking indecent liberties with a child. He is in the Guilford County jail on a $300,000 secured bail.
The aftermath
According to court records, Fry has been previously diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, a mental health condition that can include symptoms of schizophrenia, such as hallucinations or delusions, as well as mania and depression.
A judge signed an order for a mental evaluation to determine Fry’s competency to stand trial.
As for the little girl, Owen said the 8-year-old is “her sweet little spunky self. She doesn’t seem to understand what this man’s intentions were.”
Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn praised Byrd’s actions.
“The gentlemen who stepped up and assisted in this prevented a far worse incident from happening,” he said.
