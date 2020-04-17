Long-term care facilities
These rules are required for nursing homes and encouraged at other long-term care facilities:
- Cancel communal activities, including group meals
- Take the temperature of employees and essential personnel when they enter the facility
- Require specific personal protective equipment in the facility
- Require close monitoring of residents for COVID-19 health indicators like body temperature
For a detailed state list and FAQ, visit www.nc dhhs.gov/divisions/dph and click on COVID-19.
