GREENSBORO — All remaining community meetings with Greensboro Police Chief Brian James are canceled "out of an abundance of caution for the health and well being of the community," according to a news release from the police department.
Concern over the rapidly spreading COVID-19, the strain of coronavirus that poses a particularly severe risk for older persons and those with medical conditions, such as heart disease and lung disease or diabetes, and weakened immune systems, has caused many events to cancel.
"The City of Greensboro and Greensboro Police based on information from health officials have decided to be proactive to assist residents in maintaining a healthy community," according to the release. "Due to the constantly evolving situation, at this time there are no plans to reschedule the meetings."
Residents can expect normal service to continue from officers and the police department, according to the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.